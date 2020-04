AltaGas On Track To Hit 50,000 Bbls/d Export Target Through RIPET By Year-End

The Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) contributed $27 million of normalized EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 on exports of 35,141 Bbls/d for delivery to Asian markets, reported AltaGas Ltd.

