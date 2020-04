LNG/Natgas Demand Likely More Influenced By Weather Than COVID: Consultant

Unless the COVID-19 pandemic kills millions of people worldwide — which even the most pessimistic public health experts think is unlikely — global LNG and related natural gas demand will grow this year, says one of Canada’s top natural gas sector consultants.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more