Vermilion Navigating COVID-19 Challenges; Front-Loaded Q1 Program Will Be Beneficial Going Forward

Vermilion Energy Inc. says it has had only “moderate impacts” on its operations due to COVID-19, with those effects stemming solely from reduced availability of third party services in France.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more