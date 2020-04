Husky Planning For Extended Downturn, Earnings Hammered On Impairment Charges/Write-downs

Husky Energy Inc.’s top executive says the company continues to take the needed steps to navigate through the current treacherous industry conditions but warns that an economic recovery and a rebound for the energy sector won’t be happening anytime soon.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more