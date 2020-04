Cenovus Not Rushing On Hedges: CEO

With crude oil prices near historic lows, the chief executive officer of Cenovus Energy Inc. said Wednesday that despite the current market volatility he’s in no hurry to put hedges in place, although he won’t rule it out if prices were to improve.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more