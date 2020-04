Calfrac Implements Further Reductions To Staffed Fleets

In response to the continued deterioration of industry conditions since March 27, 2020, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has implemented further reductions to the number of staffed fleets capable of being deployed in its North American operations, which have decreased from 19 as of Feb. 29, 2020 to five fleets at present.

