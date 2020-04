Crude-By-Rail A Growth Driver For CN In Q1 2020; Fewer Crude Shipments Expected For Q2

Canadian National Railway Company expects the majority of crude volumes it moves in the second quarter of this year will be heavy, undiluted crude, albeit at a reduced run rate given current market conditions.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more