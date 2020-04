NGTL Reaches Five-Year Settlement With Shippers

TC Energy Corporation says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL), has reached a five-year negotiated revenue requirement settlement with its customers and other interested parties from 2020 to 2024.

