Mullen Group Considers Oil Storage; CEO Sees Return To More Natural Gas Drilling

In an age of COVID-19, “counterparty risk is actually everywhere,” says top brass at Mullen Group Ltd., which largely is why the company is considering temporarily storing crude in its tankers.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more