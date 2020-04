The DOB Backstory: Imperial Leduc: It’s An Oil Discovery

This week’s DOB Backstory comes from a Feb. 14, 1947 article in the Daily Oil Bulletin. “In the small hours of this morning I shivered in a raw wind while my hand on the low pipe recorded the steady pulsating of oil heading for storage tanks and gas heading for the flare,” wrote DOB founder Carl Nickle, documenting the Leduc No. 1 discovery.

