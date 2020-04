Saskatchewan Providing Relief For Oil And Gas Dispositions

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Energy and Resources is implementing relief for oil and gas dispositions issued under The Oil and Gas Tenure Registry Regulations and active on March 31, 2020 by granting a 12- month extension to their current term.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more