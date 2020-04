OFS Workforce Series: How Workers, Industry Might Survive And Thrive In COVID-19, Downturn

Given just how recently COVID-19 and collapsing oil prices hit Canada’s energy sector, an accurate reflection of the total layoffs likely will not be known for at least a couple months, says Carol Howes.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more