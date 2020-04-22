New Forecast Of COVID-19 Impact On Petroleum Demand In Key Markets Released Today

The first global petroleum demand model created by the Evaluate Energy team to forecast the COVID-19 impact on markets has been published today.

Key analysis includes the extent to which demand in the United States, China, Europe and Canada continues to decline and the pace of recovery.

Evaluate Energy forecasts that global petroleum demand will drop to a low of 64.8 million bbls/d in June 2020, from a peak of over 101 million bbls/d in late 2019. Average demand for 2020 will fall to 81.2 million bbls/d.

The model is updated weekly and packaged into a report and Excel spreadsheet, available for download. For more information visit: https://www2.jwnenergy.com/evaluate-energy-covid-19-petroleum-demand-tool

Forecasting demand during the existing and post-COVID-19 period is influenced by infection rates, government policy and changing human behaviour. Evaluate Energy is modelling this interaction to inform its forecast.

Analysis includes the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico);

Central & South America (notably Brazil);

Europe;

Russia & Eurasia;

Asia and Oceania (including China, Japan and India);

Middle East;

Africa.

