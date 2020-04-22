Hedging Update: Assessing The Impact Of Today’s Low Prices — Free Webinar

Gain fresh insight into contract pricing and changing E&P oil and gas hedging trends in this insightful 30-minute webinar from Evaluate Energy analysts. This will include estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings.

This is a free webinar presented in partnership with the Daily Oil Bulletin and JWN Energy.

Presentations and discussions will include:

Estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings

Pricing for oil contracts in place at year-end 2019 for the rest of 2020

Discussion on the types of producer involved in hedging in North America

The most popular derivatives used across the industry, how things have changed over time, and what this tells us about risk appetites for North American producers

Estimates on the overall financial effect that recent hedging will have on industry earnings

Data usually only available exclusively to Evaluate Energy subscribers

This free webinar takes place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9am MDT.

