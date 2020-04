Detailed Route Hearings To Resume For Trans Mountain Expansion

Procedural changes to the remaining detailed route hearings for the Trans Mountain expansion project will enable the hearings to proceed in a “fair and transparent manner” while respecting physical distance requirements, says the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

