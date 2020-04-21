Meet The Best In Energy Excellence

The Canadian oil and gas industry is entering what could be the most challenging patch it has ever experienced. The unexpected emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the lockdown of more than half the world’s population, with devastating consequences as the economies of several countries come to a near standstill.

Few sectors are as impacted as oil and gas, supplier of the fuels that are the lifeblood of the modern industrial and mobile economy. While the coronavirus crisis may be short-lived, it only adds to the urgency for the industry itself to modernize to confront ongoing challenges ranging from geopolitical price wars to the need to decarbonize.

Fortunately, the ever inventive and adaptable oilpatch seems up to the challenge, as several dozen entries to the Daily Oil Bulletin’s second annual Energy Excellence Awards can attest.

The DOB received tremendous response in all categories for entry, including Project Execution Excellence, Innovation & Technology Excellence, Environmental Excellence and Exporting Excellence.

Subcategories showcase industry excellence in every sector of the industry, from drilling and completions in conventional oil and gas to oilsands production innovation, cleantech, digital oilfield technology and industry accelerators.

The DOB will present the finalists in all 12 subcategories in the lead up to the announcement of the winners in May. Winning entries will be profiled subsequent to the announcement of the Energy Excellence Awards champions.

In an unprecedentedly challenging period for the oilpatch, there may be no better time to celebrate the achievements of those developing the energy solutions for the future. In the new world order that emerges from the crisis, it is the most efficient and lowest cost producers — enabled by the latest new innovations and technology — that will be best placed to survive, and thrive.