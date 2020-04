DOB Weekly Guidance Update: EDC Provides Clarity That It Will Provide Liquidity And Loan Guarantees Up To $100 Million For Operators Under 100,000 Boe/d

Export Development Canada (EDC) said that in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Government of Canada, through EDC and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), will make available added financial capacity to help support Canada’s oil and gas sector.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more