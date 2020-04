Canadian Crude-By-Rail Volumes Up In February To New Record

Canadian crude-by-rail volumes climbed in February to a new record, although numbers from the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) released this afternoon were from a period before the full effects of demand destruction from COVID-19 isolation measures and the Saudi-Russia price war took hold.

c

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more