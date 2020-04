Commercial Shipment Of Alberta Bitumen Heading To Asia, Potentially In Q2

The makers of a process that transforms Alberta bitumen into a semi-solid are planning its first commercial shipment of BitCrude to Asia — potentially in the second quarter of 2020.

