STEP Cuts CAPEX By Half; Takes Other COVID-19 And Collapsing Oil Price Measures

STEP Energy Services Ltd. is reducing its 2020 capital program by 50 per cent to $23.5 million in response to the rapidly-deteriorating business conditions brought on by COVID-19 and the Saudi-Russia oil price war, which caused a material decline in commodity prices globally, resulting in expected spending-plan reductions for clients.

