NCS Reducing Workforce, Taking Other Measures In Response To COVID-19, Oil Price Collapse

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is reducing its force of more than 80 employees, or roughly 20 per cent of its U.S. and Canadian workforce, in response to global market impacts from COVID-19, reduced demand for crude oil, refined products and natural gas, as well as producers’ recently-announced reductions in drilling and completion activity.

