Ottawa Announces Aid For Oil And Gas Industry

The federal government will provide $1.7 billion to clean up orphan and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this morning.

“Our goal is to create immediate jobs in these provinces, while helping companies avoid bankruptcy and supporting our environmental targets,” he said.

In Alberta alone, these investments will maintain 5,200 jobs.

“The wells, which are no longer in use, can be detrimental not only to our environment, but to people's health,” Trudeau told reporters. “Think of the farmer who can't grow anything on his land because of an abandoned well, a few steps away from his home. Think of the small town or Indigenous community struggling with this issue that has been festering for years or even decades.”

Cleaning them up will bring people back to work, and help many landowners who have had these wells in their property for years, but haven't been able to get them taken care of and the land restored, he said. “Our goal is to create immediate jobs in these provinces, while helping companies avoid bankruptcy and supporting our environmental targets.”

Another $750 million will be allocated to an Emission Reduction Fund with a focus on methane to create and maintain jobs through pollution reduction efforts. This includes $75 million to help the offshore industry cut emissions in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This fund will primarily provide repayable contributions to firms to make them more competitive, reduce waste and pollution, and most importantly, protect jobs, said Trudeau. “Right now, many, many energy firms are experiencing a cash crunch. So they don't have the funds to invest in technologies to reduce emissions or fix methane leaks,” he said. “Today's announcement will allow for this kind of work to be done and create jobs people need during this difficult time. Through the wells and methane initiatives, we estimate that we will maintain roughly 10,000 jobs across the country.”

The federal government also is working with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Export Development Canada (EDC) to strengthen credit support for medium-sized energy companies that are particularly at risk. “Once again, the goal is to allow these companies to continue their activities in order to keep their employees.”