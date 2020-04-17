DOB’s Pandemic Survey Results, Part 4: Hard Times Coming To Oilpatch And The Canadian Economy, Say Survey Respondents

The Daily Oil Bulletin surveyed over 600 people — ranging from field workers to executives representing companies of all sizes from across the oil and gas supply chain — from March 30 to April 3 to get an understanding of how industry is responding to the dual challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting collapse in oil prices.

We asked the survey respondents about how the pandemic has affected their work environment, how their organizations are responding to the dire economic challenges industry is facing, and how financial institutions and governments can help the industry survive through the downturn. We also asked how long they expect the current downturn to last, and what the industry will look like when the dust settles.

In this, the final part of a four-part series based on the survey results, we look at what the industry and the economy will look like as the downturn plays out. Part 1 looked at how companies have transitioned their work environments in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, while Part 2 examined how companies are managing their finances in the face of the massive downturn in commodity prices. Part 3 looked at how financial institutions and governments can help the industry survive the downturn.

Canada’s oil and gas industry is facing disaster as the collapse in oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic results in record low prices, and as the carnage plays out it will devastate the Canadian economy as a whole, according to the over 600 respondents to the Daily Oil Bulletin COVID-19 Response survey.

Survey respondents said they are expecting a prolonged downturn, and as that downturn deepens the damage to the industry and economy will intensify.

“If longer than six months, we will see irreparable structural damage to certain areas of the supply chain, thus making a full recovery less likely and the ability to compete in global markets diminished,” said one respondent.

In the E&P space, the respondents said to expect consolidation. They also said the downturn could determine the fate of the entire oil sector in Canada.

“This downturn will likely determine if the Canadian oil and gas market is competitive in the global space,” said one commentator. “Whoever comes out of the downturn unscathed will pursue acquisitions of smaller players and it will be a monopoly of the sort in the oilsands industry.

“This will lead to a lack of innovation as companies will feel they won't have to compete with other players as they did previously, the respondent added. “Furthermore, if there are fewer players in the industry, it will result in less competitive pay that in the long term may exacerbate the talent drain issue within the industry.”

Another respondent from the E&P space said they expect, “fundamental restructuring of the Canadian business and permanent shrinkage of the industry.”

“Many people will move to different industries. Smaller companies will go out of business and assets will get bought for cheap by the bigger companies,” said another.

The oilfield service industry is in even more dire straits. There is expectation the industry will see major bankruptcies and consolidation as field activity crashes.

“This is going to completely change the service industry in the short term dramatically. I'm convinced that there is going to be a significant liquidity crisis causing a wave of bankruptcies that we have never seen in the past,” said one respondent. “On a positive note this will likely force the consolidation needed, but will likely over shoot leaving a shortage at some point in the future. We have already had a few E&Ps reach out to us with concerns around the inability to get services this winter and are trying to figure out how to work in some of the hardest hit areas.”

“This will be crippling for the service sector but … those that will survive will [likely] be very competitive companies,” said another respondent.

Across the board all respondents expect to see major layoffs that will result in a significant talent loss for the industry that will make recovery even more challenging.

“Jobs are going to be lost even once this is over as the recovery will likely be slower,” said one respondent. “And many in the industry are not ready for another long storm. Sadly we have to be ready for more lost jobs and a further loss of expertise to the industry as this is the second round of layoffs and jobs near the industry are very scarce.”

“There will eventually be a labour shortage as older professionals retire and young people don't enter the industry,” said another.

There is also an expectation that as the workforce has moved to working from home it will have a dramatic impact on the broader economy.

“People will be more comfortable working from home and will likely do more of it in the future. This may reduce commuting and the associated GHG emissions,” said one commentator. “This may put additional downward pressure on the value of office space in city centres which could ultimately lead to repurposing of office space into dense living space.”

Survey respondents were extremely pessimistic about the future of the overall economy, with one respondent saying we should expect, “more unemployment, more risk to people's mental health, people losing their homes.”

Another said to expect, “housing prices dropping, job loss, increased crime, decreased consumer spending, decreased travel and tourism reductions.”

Others said what happens is largely in the hands of the federal government.

“It will depend on what Trudeau's team of environmentalists see as the priority, either putting Canadians back to work or trying to adhere to the Paris Accord,” said a respondent from the financial community. “All the cards are in Ottawa's hands, and they are not supportive of our national energy industry. I think the federal debt will cripple us if this goes on too long. I am a little terrified.”

“The downturn due to the combination of the oil collapse as well as the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years,” said anther respondent. “Canada will be in a worse debt scenario than we have ever been if support is not provided to the energy industry. Canadian government (after the COVID crisis subsides) needs to quickly and generously support the energy industry and encourage the drilling, transport, and ethical trade of our own accessible resources so we can get people back to work ASAP and revive our economy.”

“A longer downturn has the potential to decimate the sector within Canada to the point that we may not recover,” another added. “Canadian industry (and therefore Canadians) coast to coast will pay a huge price for this. The rail barricades before the crisis also put us behind before the crisis began and hopefully citizens will recognize the folly of those protests and shutting down our economy.”

Many respondents said they expect a longer-term sustained demand reduction for oil and gas. One prominent analyst said they hope this will be offset with a greater appreciation for the importance of this industry and its impact globally.

“Perhaps this will finally bring people together — acknowledging the importance of the industry with a mutual desire to continuously improve in a realistic context,” he said. “Canadians will be fed up with ‘climate change’ being the only priority for the federal government. Hopefully this will bring balance, appropriate tension, to that conversation. The legitimate economy will re-emerge in its importance.”