Surmont Production To Be Voluntarily Curtailed, Further Montney Development Deferred, Says ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips says it is cutting back production at its Surmont SAGD project in Canada due to low Western Canada Select prices and wide differentials and by May expects to reduce production by approximately 100,000 bbls/d of oil (gross) to 35,000 bbls/d.

