COVID-19 Cases Reported At Kearl Lake Site

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Imperial Oil Limited’s Kearl Lake SAGD oilsands project and another six persons have been tested and isolated pending the outcome of testing, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said Wednesday.

