Surge Suspends Dividend; Capital Program Halted

Surge Energy Inc. is suspending its dividend (approximately $33.5 million in annualized savings when combined with the previously announced March 9 dividend reduction) until such time as management and board see a sustainable recovery in world crude oil prices.

