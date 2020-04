IAAC Extends Time Limit For Gazoduq Project Planning Phase

Responding to a written request from the province of Quebec, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) says it has extended the 180-day time limit for the planning phase under the Impact Assessment Act for Gazoduq Inc.'s proposed pipeline project.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more