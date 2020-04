Alberta Joins B.C. In Suspending Land Sales

In light of the challenges currently facing Alberta’s energy sector, Alberta Energy is deferring all land sales and direct purchases of petroleum and natural gas (P&NG) and oilsands mineral rights for a minimum of 90 days.

