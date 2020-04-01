Industry Suppliers: The Daily Oil Bulletin Is Here To Help

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world overnight. We are all dealing with tremendous change and uncertainty in all aspects of our lives.

The pandemic has also created tremendous challenges for our industry. Energy demand has collapsed overnight as cars stay parked and airplanes are grounded. A trade war has been unleashed by Russia and Saudi Arabia. We are all preparing for unprecedented challenges to our businesses.

Uncertain times for suppliers

Oil and gas industry suppliers are facing difficult times ahead. Producers have slashed investment and spending. We know that there will be tremendous competition for the limited spending that remains. A key question is how to differentiate your business in this environment.

Traditional sales and marketing strategies are compromised

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed your interactions with customers. Your sales organization will not get the face to face client interactions that you rely upon:

No face to face client meetings

No dinners, hockey games, or other entertaining

No events, conferences or trade shows

To compound the challenges, we have to recognize that your clients are facing immense stress themselves. Family and personal concerns are paramount. Remote work processes are still being refined. Your clients may not have time to take a call from your sales team.

It is more critical than ever to reach your customers. Yet, your ability to engage in face to face dialogue has never been worse.

We are here to help

At the Daily Oil Bulletin (DOB), we all recognize the immense challenges facing the Canadian oil and gas industry. We specialize in communication and are here to help you connect with customers and prospects.

Client Reach: The DOB reaches nearly every operator and midstream company in Canada. The companies that purchase the DOB account for 96% of the capital expenditures in the WCSB. We reach every government and regulator. These are the people and organizations you need to connect with.

Client attention: The DOB continues to be one of the most important sources of information to industry decision-makers. Through the pandemic, employees are working from home and always online. The DOB is a mainstay on the desktop and read several times a day by the people you want to reach.

We want to help you survive and thrive through this challenging environment. Our team can provide alternative ways to reach the market through this period of isolation. There are outstanding alternatives to help you get your story to the people and organizations that matter to you.

We are here to help. We are looking forward to hearing from you.

Bemal Mehta

SVP, Energy and Mining Intelligence

Glacier Resource Innovation Group

bmehta@glacierrig.com