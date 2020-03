Kelt Planning To Defer Some Spending

Kelt Exploration Ltd. will re-evaluate its spending plans for the remainder of 2020 after the first quarter is complete, but is currently planning to defer certain capital expenditures that were previously expected to be incurred in the second quarter of 2020 to the second half of 2020.

