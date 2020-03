Drilling Project Leads: Cenovus, Paramount, Ridgeback

Several companies announced upcoming drilling projects this week, including Cenovus Energy Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Paramount Resources Ltd., Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and Ridgeback Resources Inc. To review drilling leads, click here to go to the list of weekly project reports.

