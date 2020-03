‘Challenging’ Conditions For Oilpatch, But Brighter Prospects Beyond 2020: Source

In the face of what it called “challenging” conditions for the western Canadian oilpatch, frack sand provider Source Energy Services Ltd. reported lower overall sales volumes and a much larger loss than in 2018, when it released its results on Friday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more