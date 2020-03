AKITA Continues Rig Relocation Plan

AKITA Drilling Ltd. moved an AC pad heavy double drilling rig out of Canada to the Permian Basin in January 2020, bringing the company's total rig count in the U.S. to 18 rigs with 13 rigs located in the Permian Basin area where the company's presence continues to grow.

