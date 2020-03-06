Register Now: Trout Unlimited Canada's Calgary Water Conservation Dinner And Auction, March 18

As the iconic fundraising event for Trout Unlimited Canada, The Calgary Water Conservation Dinner and Auction provides the financial foundation of the organization’s work in river and stream restoration, scientific research and education.

Thanks to the support we have received, we can ensure the continuity of these important efforts to safeguard our most precious natural resource, water.

The Dinner is all about socializing and networking in a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere with Calgary’s prominent business leaders and professionals in attendance.

The fun-filled evening features raffles, and auctions with outstanding array of adventure experiences, quality merchandise and exclusive artwork provided by the most unique vendors in the country.

Join us for our 2020 Calgary Water Conservation Dinner & Auction:

Wednesday March 18, 2020

New location: Hudson (located on the sixth floor of Hudson’s Bay’s heritage building)

200 – 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Buy your tickets early! Save by being an early bird! $300 per individual ticket

After March 4, 2020 – $350 per individual ticket

Sponsorship Opportunities are available.

To volunteer for this event, please contact Wylma Williams

Click here to learn more.