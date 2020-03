Lower Revenue For Essential In 2019

Essential Energy Services Ltd. released its 2019 financial results Thursday and it was another tale of woe for Canada’s hard-hit oilfield services sector, with activity levels, revenue and other metrics reflecting just how tough it is out there.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more