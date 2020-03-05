What Drives Canadian Oil & Gas Sector In 2020

Energy Council has followed investors’ requirements and changing criteria in Canada for the last 5 years, adapting to the tribulations of the market every step of the way. In 2020, Canada Assembly (May 7, Hotel Arts, Calgary) will focus on 3 major trends driving Canadian hydrocarbons sector:

Bridging the gap between oil & gas and renewables

It is time to move beyond the green vs dirty debate and work together. Half of Canada Assembly’s discussions will focus on ESG, opportunities in renewables projects and JV success stories

Energy Transition

Some E&Ps already turned a challenge into an opportunity and embraced the energy transition, technology and sustainability. You will hear their stories on May 7th

O&G vision of 2025

Women’s Energy Council has led multiple debates over the years, from effective leadership to specific D&I policies. This year the discussion will gear towards the changing vision of the energy industry and suggestion on how the message should change

We look forward to seeing you in Calgary in May