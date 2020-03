Peyto Boosts Liquids Production In 2019

Liquids production at Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. was up 13 per cent for the year and nine per cent in the fourth quarter despite lower total production as the company reported its 20th consecutive year of profitability.

