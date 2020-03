DOB Guidance Update: Smaller Canadian E&Ps Taking A Hatchet To Capex Budgets

Latest guidance data from Evaluate Energy suggests that COVID-19 and the price crash are going to have a huge impact on development and growth plans for junior and smaller intermediate producers, with capital budgets being slashed across the market.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more