NCS Expects U.S. Customer Capital Budgets To Be Down 10-15%, Canada ‘Modestly Lower’

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. currently expects that customer capital budgets in the U.S. for 2020 will be 10-15 per cent lower than 2019 levels, and that customer capital budgets in Canada will be modestly lower than in 2019.

