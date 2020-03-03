CB Securities – FTI Eagle Energy Receivership Property Offering
FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as Court appointed Receiver of Eagle Energy Inc., Eagle Energy Holdings Inc. and Eagle Energy Trust, has retained CB Securities Inc. as its advisor for the sale of the main Dixonville oil property, and royalty and minor working interest oil wells held by the Companies.
Non-Binding Bids are due by noon on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Dixonville Highlights
- 1,600 Bbls/day (800 Bbls/day net) of 30 API oil production
- Large OOIP of 108 MMBbls in 5 sands that make up the Montney C pool
- Shallow decline of 5% to 7%
- $5.1 million of 2019 Net Operating Income
- 2.82 LMR in January 2020
- Significant and Relevant Remaining Upside
Royalty and Minor Working Interests Highlights
- 208 BOE/day of net production
- 46 Bbls/day of net oil / condensate
- 764 Mcf/day of net sales gas
- 36 Bbls/day of net NGLs
- 54 royalty interest wells and 9 non-operated working interest wells
- Shallow declines mostly from horizontal development in 2011 through 2014
- $1.24 million of 2019 Net Operating Income
Additional information is available at www.cbsecurities.com.
