CB Securities – FTI Eagle Energy Receivership Property Offering

FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as Court appointed Receiver of Eagle Energy Inc., Eagle Energy Holdings Inc. and Eagle Energy Trust, has retained CB Securities Inc. as its advisor for the sale of the main Dixonville oil property, and royalty and minor working interest oil wells held by the Companies.

Non-Binding Bids are due by noon on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Dixonville Highlights

1,600 Bbls/day (800 Bbls/day net) of 30 API oil production

Large OOIP of 108 MMBbls in 5 sands that make up the Montney C pool

Shallow decline of 5% to 7%

$5.1 million of 2019 Net Operating Income

2.82 LMR in January 2020

Significant and Relevant Remaining Upside

Royalty and Minor Working Interests Highlights

208 BOE/day of net production 46 Bbls/day of net oil / condensate 764 Mcf/day of net sales gas 36 Bbls/day of net NGLs

54 royalty interest wells and 9 non-operated working interest wells

Shallow declines mostly from horizontal development in 2011 through 2014

$1.24 million of 2019 Net Operating Income

Additional information is available at www.cbsecurities.com.