Precision In Non-Compliance With NYSE Share Price Standards

Precision Drilling Corporation received formal notice of non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange share price continued listing standards, which require a listed common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of US$1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. In response, Precision intends to satisfy all of the specified requirements to cure the deficiency.

