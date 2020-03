Mental Health Matters: The Stress Of Dealing With Uncertainty In A COVID-19 World

With worries about the impacts on Canada’s energy sector from the Saudi-Russia oil price war, concerns over an economic fallout and the looming prospect of a global recession, not to mention fears surrounding COVID-19, it is a good idea for those feeling overwhelmed to find strategies that help them feel under control, says Anita DeLongis, limited as those strategies might be.

