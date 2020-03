Mintz Panel To Act As Sounding Board For Kenney On Alberta’s Economic Recovery

A key task for the newly-appointed Alberta Economic Recovery Council will be looking at what the province can do to ensure the growth of the economy over the long term, and with it value-added high-paying jobs as it begins an expected recovery this fall, says the council’s chair.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more