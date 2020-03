Baytex Receives Nyse Listing Notification

Baytex Energy Corp. received notification on March 24, 2020 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it was no longer in compliance with one of the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of its common shares was less than US$1share over a consecutive 30 trading period.

