Precision Reduces Capex; Announces Headcount And Salary Cuts, COVID-19 Response

Precision Drilling Corporation is reducing its 2020 capital spending plan by roughly 50 per cent to $48 million in response to less expected demand as customers reduce spending due to lower-than-anticipated commodity prices, with further adjustments throughout the year depending on activity levels.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more