Ensuring Future Of Energy Sector Will Help Protect Canadian Economy, Says Kenney

The federal government needs to take bold and unprecedented action to keep the Canadian economy from a complete collapse, starting with ensuring the future of its largest industry, the beleaguered energy sector, says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more