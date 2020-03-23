Sproule Special Market Report: 2020 Unleashes Unprecedented Volatility On Global Crude Markets

Global economic activity is falling at record rate as countries take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Simultaneously, the OPEC+ curtailment agreement has fallen apart with Russia abandoning its willingness to cut production. This has created unprecedented volatility in the global crude market. Sproule will continue to monitor activity and provide clients with updates. To read our latest report, click here. https://sproule.com/sproule-crude-oil-market-update/