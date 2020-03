NL Offshore Projects Paused, Regulator Orders Non-essential Staff Off Rigs

Amid the deferral of one project and the suspension of major activities on another offshore Newfoundland project, the region’s energy regulator has ordered all operators to remove non-essential staff from rigs and worksites.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more