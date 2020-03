Nearly $5B Cut From Canadian-Based Producer Budgets

A flurry of announced capital budget cuts from Canadian-based producers have totaled nearly $5 billion in reductions over the past few weeks as operators responded to an oil market that was hammered by the COVID-19 outbreak and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

