Workplace OH&S Remains A Key Focus For OFS Through COVID-19 Pandemic: PSAC

For all of the challenges facing the energy sector, occupational health and safety during a global pandemic is likely one all parties can agree should be a key focus, says Gary Mar, president and chief executive officer of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC). Quite simply: “job one” for OFS companies is employee well-being.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more